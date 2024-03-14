Jaiswal is someone who likes keeping his head down: Pant lauds Indian opener after heroics in England Tests

Rishabh Pant, who is gearing up for his competitive return since his horrific car crash in the upcoming IPL 2024 edition, hailed Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal ended the recently-concluded India-England Test series with the most runs, amassing 712 runs including two double tons. Pant believes Jaiswal will go miles if he continues putting in the hard yards.

Ahead of IPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Pant lauded the 22-year-old Jaiswal while speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the Club Praire Fire podcast.

Pant praised the Indian youngsters -- such as Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan and Jaiswal -- who stood tall for Rohit Sharma-led India in their impressive 4-1 Test series win over England at home, in the absence of many key players. “Really amazing. The way all the youngsters are stepping up. I think it's been really amazing because, you know, over a period of time; some new people come to the team," he said.

Pant added, "Every time you won’t see them performing, but when they perform and keep their heads (down)... Like not thinking too much and Jaiswal is someone who likes keeping his head down and just keeps doing what he is doing. And I think if he keeps on doing that, then there’s a long way to go."

Jaiswal became the second Indian batter, after Sunil Gavaskar, to score over 700 runs in a Test series during his impeccable run versus Ben Stokes-led England. As a result, he climbed 21 spots to reach the top 10 in the ICC Test Rankings for batters (claiming eighth position). He struck at 79.91, ending the series with 26 sixes.