Jack Leach, Jos Buttler return to England squad for 5th Test against India

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 07, 2021, 08:15 PM(IST)

Jack Leach (L) and Jos Buttler (R). Photograph:( Reuters )

The wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been added to the squad following the birth of his daughter and spinner Jack Leach has also been added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday (September 7) has announced the 16-member squad for the fifth and final Test between England and India, which is scheduled to start at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday (September 10). 

The wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been added to the squad following the birth of his daughter and spinner Jack Leach has also been added. 

Here's the squad:

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.  

The hosts currently trail 2-1 after their 157-run defeat at the Oval ahead of the decider at Old Trafford but head coach Chris Silverwood has made only minor alterations to his squad.

Silverwood and captain Joe Root must decide whether pacemen James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who have both been ever-present in the series, can rally for one last crack at the Indians.

"I think they (Anderson and Robinson) have been exceptional. I'm proud of the way they have contributed to the games, the way they have gone about their business and the effort they have put in for the team," said Silverwood.

"But it is something we have got to keep an eye on."

(inputs from agencies)

