'I've spoken to the boys..': Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri reacts to potential FIFA ban on AIFF

The All India Football Federation (FIFA) faces a potential threat of a ban from the world governing body FIFA due to third-party 'influence'. AIFF is currently in turmoil as the board is being run by the Supreme Court (SC)-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) after former president Praful Patel's ouster.

FIFA has threatened to suspend the AIFF and also strip India of the hosting rights for the U-17 Women's World Cup later this year. India are scheduled to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in October this year but might lose the hosting rights for the tournament if FIFA decides to go ahead and ban the organisation.

The warning from FIFA had come after the Supreme Court of India directed the AIFF to conduct elections in the national federation. Indian football team skipper Sunil Chettri, who had earlier said a FIFA ban can prove to be 'catastrophic' for Indian football, was recently once again asked about AIFF's potential suspension.

Speaking at his Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC's press conference, Indian captain Chettri advised his teammates to focus on the game and not worry about the threat of a ban from FIFA. The Indian skipper said the matter is not in their control and those involved are doing their best to avoid the potential ban.

Also Read: WATCH - Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to acknowledge Man Utd's away fans after Brentford defeat

"I've spoken to the boys and my advice is to not give it too much attention to this because it is out of your control. People who are involved are doing their best to make sure that we are going to come out with the best results possible. Everyone is working hard towards it," Chettri said in the virtual presser ahead of the start of the new ISL season.

"As far as players are concerned, we are going to make sure that we do our work properly. We have to make sure to better ourselves as players. Whenever you get an opportunity to represent your club or your country, put your best foot forward. All other verticals in the AIFF are trying to fix as much as possible to make sure that they come out with flying colours," added the Indian skipper.

Also Read: Golden Boot winners from last 5 editions of FIFA World Cup

A ban from FIFA will be disastrous for Indian football as it will mean the national teams won't be able to take part in any international tournament. The ISL and I-League clubs who are set to compete in FIFA-governed tournaments will also be barred from participating in them. The U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 can also be shifted to another country from India in case of a FIFA ban.