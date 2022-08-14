WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to acknowledge Manchester United's away fans after Brentford defeat

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is once again facing flak on social media after he was snubbed the away fans at the Gtech Community Stadium after the club's woeful 4-0 loss against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (August 14). Ronaldo didn't acknowledge the away fans at the stadium after the game and stormed into the tunnel following the embarrassing loss.

It was yet another dismal performance from United as their horror run continued under new manager Erik Ten Hag, who has now lost his first two games in charge of the club in the Premier League. There was significant optimism surrounding Ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford this summer but consecutive defeats in the first two games have left the fan base fuming.

On Saturday, Brentford ran riot at home as the hosts scored 4 goals inside the first 35 minutes at Old Trafford to head into the second half with a stunning 4-0 cushion. Josh Dasilva opened the scoring in the 10th minute followed by goals from Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo as Brentford registered a comprehensive win against United.

Following the shocking defeat, a number of United players went on to acknowledge the fans at the away end, who kept chanting in support of the club despite their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. However, Portuguese star Ronaldo didn't approach the fans and was spotted leaving midway despite insistence from manager Ten Hag’s assistant Steve McClaren.

Also Read: 'I could have changed them all': Erik Ten Hag slams Manchester United players after Brentford battering

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford and Donny Van de Beek among others were seen acknowledging the fans as they apologised for their horror show. However, Ronaldo headed towards the tunnel after exchanging a few words with Mclaren. His video son went viral on social media, inviting criticism from all corners.

The full post-match video of Ronaldo. He starts to go over to the #mufc travelling fans and then turns away pic.twitter.com/ivKghiGNvw — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 14, 2022 ×

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was also spotted not approaching the away fans at the stadium as he followed Ronaldo into the tunnel after the club's shock defeat. However, Maguire did acknowledge from a distance before heading back.

Also Read: 'Watching men against U9s'- Gary Neville trashes Manchester United after humiliating loss against Brentford

Ronaldo has already made his intentions clear about his desire to leave United this summer due to the lack of Champions League football and the current quality of United's squad. However, no top club has so far shown interest in buying the 37-year-old, who scored 18 goals in the Premier League for the Red Devils last season.