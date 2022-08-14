'Watching men against U9s'- Gary Neville trashes Manchester United after humiliating loss against Brentford

Former Manchester United wingback Gary Neville recently offered fans his take on their most recent outing in the Premier League, in which they suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Brentford. While discussing the same, Neville admitted that he had never seen the club put in a worse performance in the last 42 years, which happens to be the exact amount of time he's followed the club.

The Red Devils slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering their second consecutive setback in the league. United's catastrophic afternoon began with David De Gea letting Josh Dasilva's tame effort into the back of the net barely 10 minutes into the game.

Their deficit was doubled shortly thereafter when former Brentford star Christian Eriksen, who was booed by the home fans, lost the ball to Mathias Jensen due to a poor pass by De Gea, leading to a goal. Brentford slotted in two more goals that were a direct result of a poor defensive showing.

In an interaction with Sky Sports, Neville declared that the club had sunk lower than what was previously considered to be rock bottom, comparing the club's performance to that of the 'men U9' squad.

He said, "I'm trying to think of one thing Manchester United have done well in the first half and I can't think of one. I've been watching United for 42 years and I can't think of a moment where I've felt it was as bad as it was in that first half. If you thought it couldn't get any lower, it just has."

The Old Trafford-based outfit is currently hurtling toward its hardest test yet as they inch closer to the clash against Liverpool. Gaffer Erik Ten Haag and his band of speedsters will hope to put in a relatively better outing as they prepare to host Jurgen Klopp's men at their home ground.