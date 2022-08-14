'I could have changed them all': Erik Ten Hag slams Manchester United players after Brentford battering

Manchester United's disastrous run continued under new manager Erik Ten Hag on Saturday as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League. It was a forgetful outing for Harry Maguire & Co., who have now lost two games in a row so far this season and are currently reeling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

It was an awful start for United in the game as they found themselves trailing inside the first ten minutes after a terrible mistake from goalkeeper David De Gea saw Josh Dasilva put Brentford ahead 1-0. What followed was a shambolic first half for United at Gtech Community Stadium as Brentford smashed three more goals in the next 25 minutes to lead 4-0 at halftime.

United failed to break the deadlock even in the second half as they were handed a stark reality check by Brentford at home, leaving manager Ten Hag frustrated and fuming at the end of the final whistle. The Dutchman, who arrived at the club from Ajax earlier this summer, slammed his players for their poor show in the game and admitted he would have substituted the entire playing XI at halftime if he had the choice.

Ten Hag replaced Luke Shaw, Fred and Lisandro Martinez after a disastrous first half from United where they ended up conceding 4 goals against Brentford. The United boss also admitted Brentford were a hungrier team than United on the pitch and his players didn't follow his plans in the game.

"I subbed three but I could've changed them all," a disappointed Ten Hag said after United's defeat.

"We want to bring some fresh energy in the game, so not specific to the ones we sub because I don't think that's honest to them. I think we all have seen the game and I think Brentford was more hungry. We have to question that and we will do in the coming hours. You can have a good plan but we had to put the plan into the bin," he added.

Ten Hag was brutal in his assessment after United's humiliating loss and said his team have been 'naive' when asked about his tactics after the home team conceded the 2nd goal while trying to play from the back. The Dutchman said United's performance was not good enough and that they need to improve soon.

"I don't want to play from the back when it's not possible. It was naive how we played today. You have to play more direct.

"We attracted them, the space was high up the pitch, you have to do that option but that is what we didn't do. We will learn, we will have to learn, it's not good enough and it's not the level and the standard of how we want to act," said the Manchester United boss, who now has writing on the wall as he awaits his biggest test yet against arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League next.