Manchester United bottom of table for first time in 30 years after 4-0 rout, coach Hag claims responsibility

Erik ten Hag's poor start as Manchester United boss culminated in humiliation on Saturday, when the Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford, leaving them bottom of the Premier League. For the first time since 1936, United has lost seven consecutive away league matches.

Hag who was ridiculed by the joyful home support with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning," accepted "main responsibility" for the club's 4-0 defeat against Brentford, reports AFP.

The Dutch coach while talking to Sky Sports said "You have to take responsibility on the pitch as a team and as individuals, that's what we didn't do."

Also read | A steep price for leaving Barcelona? Lionel Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination

"What I asked them to do is play with belief and take responsibility for the performance. We have to work on that," adding "the manager is responsible as well. He has the main responsibility and I'll take that and work on that."

In a separate interview with the BBC, the United manager stressed that his players had to be "ready for the battle."

The former Ajax manager's tenure began with Brighton's first-ever win at Old Trafford last Saturday, but things quickly deteriorated as the Bees capitalised on a sequence of errors to score four goals in the first 35 minutes.

Also read | Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois & De Bruyne feature on the shortlist for UEFA's men's POTY accolade

The floodgates as per AFP opened up when Josh Dasilva's goal slipped through David de Gea's grasp, and Mathias Jensen made it 2-0 inside 18 minutes as United tried to play out from the back.

After Ben Mee exposed United's weakness from set-pieces, a stunning counterattack led by Bryan Mbuemo 10 minutes before half-time, revealed United's frailty from set-pieces, sinking the club to the bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years.

United was last named English champions in the 2012-13 season, in manager Alex Ferguson's final season before retiring.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.