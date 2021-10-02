'It's not good to expect....' - Sanjay Manjrekar makes heads turn as he opines on CSK skipper MS Dhoni's poor form

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been on a roll in IPL 2021. After a disastrous IPL 2020 season, where they couldn't qualify for the playoffs for the first time, the Yellow Army have revamped in style and are serious contenders this time around in IPL 14.

With nine wins from 11 encounters, the three-time champions have assured themselves of a playoffs spot and will now look to carry the momentum forward. However, there are a few cause of concerns for the Chennai franchise with Suresh Raina and Dhoni not contributing a lot with the bat.

Talking about Dhoni, the 40-year-old has amassed only 66 runs at 13.20, with a strike-rate of 111.86. While Dhoni did send his ardent fans into a frenzy with a six to lead CSK into the playoffs with a comfortable win in their last game, versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he is far away from finding his rhythm with the bat. Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has now made a glaring remark on the CSK skipper's form.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar pointed out, "Yes, we are being romantic and nostalgic after Dhoni's six against the SRH. But so far, Dhoni hasn't done much with the bat. And it seems like it's not good to expect the old Dhoni to be back with the bat. Moreover, his poor batting form isn't hurting CSK. Other players are looking to be in excellent touch. It is correct that MSD is not in form with the bat, but his captaincy is surely in form."

Given that Dhoni is 40-plus and a retired international cricketer, it isn't fair to expect the same performances from him with the willow. However, he has remained a potent weapon for CSK as a captain and wicketkeeper in IPL 14. Nonetheless, his loyalists will still hope for some good knocks from the former Indian captain in the playoffs as he looks eager to lead the franchise to their fourth IPL title in this year's edition.