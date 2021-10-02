CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will see the three-time champions and top-ranked MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the inexperienced and inconsistent Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This will be the evening game on Saturday (October 2), after Mumbai Indians (MI)-Delhi Capitals (DC) face-off.

Talking about the form of both sides, CSK are the only unbeaten team in the UAE leg and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous outing. On the other hand, RR have won only a solitary game in the second and final leg and have squandered three chances of entering the playoffs with hat-trick of defeats.

Thus, it will be a herculean task for the one-time winners to stop a rampant CSK line-up. However, the law of averages can catch up with the Yellow Army. If that has to happen, they would hope for it to be done with it before the playoffs.

Match prediction for CSK vs RR clash: Given their rankings in the points table and the current form, CSK start as overwhelming favourites and are expected to romp past RR. RR's batters haven't risen up to the occasion, especially their middle and lower-order, whereas their bowling lacks variety and are majorly reliant on Mustafizur Rahman, with Chris Morris turning out to be woefully out of form.

CSK, however, will hope for Suresh Raina and Dhoni to turn up and deliver the goods with the bat. A 155-plus scoring game on cards with the Yellow Army likely to attain their fifth successive win in the UAE leg.