IPL 2021, CSK vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

Match 47 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the in-form MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the inexperienced Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday evening (October 2). The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The pitches at Abu Dhabi have been slow and tricky surfaces to bat on. While CSK have adapted and remained consistent in wherever they've played, RR have been the opposite with many of their batters not applying themselves in the middle. On the other hand, their bowling lack variety, as opposed to the Yellow Army. Thus, they have a herculean task to stop CSK's unbeaten run in the UAE leg, who have already qualified and will aim to continue with their winning streak and end on the top-two. For the unversed, this will also be Dhoni's 200th match as captain in the IPL.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.