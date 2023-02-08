'It's going to be tough one': Rohit Sharma on picking 'right guy for right game' during Australia series

A lot has already been said and predicted about India's best XI for the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain while addressing the presser spoke on the India's possible XI and even responded to negative criticism surrounding Test match wickets in India, especially the one prepared for the 1st Test - that is accused of being 'doctored' for getting unfair home advantage. Rohit also confirmed that it is only after assessing the surface and the conditions, a call on the final XI will be made.

Ahead of the first home Test in this season, Rohit said with almost everyone performing at the same time it becomes a tad difficult to pick and drop someone on the same grounds.

"It's going to be a tough one. We know a lot of guys are in good form, that's a good sign for the team. You have selection issues and it says a lot about the guys performing. That's quite crucial from the team's perspective, what we have to do is go to each venue, see the pitch and pick the best eleven. We have been doing that in the past and we will be doing that going forward," Rohit said at the presser in Nagpur.

The veteran batter also revealed that the team selection will be done purely on the basis of conditions, and that everyone in the camp is made aware of this.

"Message to the boys is very clear. We are ready to play horses for courses. Whichever pitch, whoever we need, we have to bring them in. As simple as that. That is something we have spoken to the guys. We will have to assess conditions and see who are the right guys, so we are quite open with all options," the captain added.

Without spilling beans on what India's final XI would look like, Rohit heaped some praises on the talented duo of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, both of who are fighting for that one place in the middle order. Talking about the young Gill, Rohit said his recent exploits cannot be overlooked while Surya being such a rockstar in T20 format brings a lot to the table.

"They bring different things to the table for us. Gill we all know has been in supreme form in the last three to four months. Lots of big hundreds as well. Surya has shown in T20s what he is capable of and what sort of game he can bring to Test cricket as well. Both are quality options for us and we haven't yet decided who will play among the two guys, keep in mind all aspects of the game. I will not give you guys anything today," Rohit added.

Sharing his thoughts on the pitch critics - mainly from Australia, Rohit said the focus should remain on playing good cricket and not on how the pitch will play.