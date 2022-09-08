'It's embarrassing'- Jamie Carragher nukes Liverpool's defensive efforts against Napoli after 4-1 drubbing

Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher recently mounted a prolonged tirade, analysing his former club's performance in their latest UEFA Champions League Group Stage clash against Italian giants Napoli.

The Reds suffered a thorough drubbing as they succumbed to a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Partenopei in the latter's backyard at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

Jurgen Klopp boasted of one of Europe's most indomitable defensive lineups, that is, until recently. Of late, however, they increasingly look like a shadow of their former selves, something that the Italians took full advantage of, repeatedly tearing through them to find the back of the net on three occasions in the first half itself.

The scousers were left shell-shocked at the end of their high-octane affair as the Giovanni Di Lorenzo-led outfit rattled the net a fourth and final time in the second half before Luis Diaz managed to pull one back in impressive fashion. However, at that point, it was nothing more than a consolation goal.

Breaking down Liverpool's performance in a recent interaction at the CBS Sports studio, Carragher made his qualms with the Anfield-based outfit clear. “It’s embarrassing, it really is. I said before, it’s kids’ stuff and this is the big problem with Liverpool right now.

"They’ve built their success on intensity on the ball, which means their opposition can’t get their head up to put the ball over. So your team is always tight and always really compact, always a risk, but you’ve got energy on the ball. That energy is not there now. So that back-four has to adapt.

“If they keep playing that [high line] they are going to have a big problem, in terms of the Premier League this season and qualifying for the next round of the Champions League,” declared Carragher.