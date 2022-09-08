Chelsea arrive at verbal accords with Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel at the helm of the club

Chelsea's leadership was recently dealt a heavy blow after the fledgling ownership of the London-based outfit moved to discontinue their association with the German. However, it seems like the club has made headway in the managerial department, having arrived at a verbal agreement with Graham Potter.

Potter previously assumed the position of the front-runner for the role after the Premier League giants decided to part ways with Tuchel. Chelsea's fresh-faced owner Todd Boehly recently conducted a meeting with Potter in central London, to discuss the prospects of bringing him on board.

The duo discussed matters including Potter's future at Brighton & Hove Albion and the nature of his role at Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, the also discussed the club's plans t bolster football operations within the club.

Revealing details about their interaction, Boehly admitted that their discussions were heading in a positive direction. The discussions continued well into the early hours of the next day, with the focus on legal details of his new contract and the back-room staff.

Although neither party has put pen to paper to cement the deal, they have reached a verbal agreement with signs pointing to the installation of the Brighton manager at the helm of Chelsea's footballing operations sooner rather than later.

Potter's success or failure as the manager of the club will affect more than just his stock in the eyes of the fans, pundits and shareholders. The 47-year-old gaffer's appointment marks the first managerial decision of the Boehly era after he took over control from the controversial Roman Abramovich earlier in the summer.

With his authority and reputation hanging in the balance, the American will hope for Potter to turn things around at Chelsea, who have found themselves in a slump of sorts as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the Group Stage of the Champions League.