'It's been a hell of a road': Tiger Woods rules out 'full-time' return to golf; reacts to horrific car crash

Tiger Woods said he will not be making a full-time return to professional golf in the aftermath of injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident this year in February in Los Angeles. The golfer, however, said that he is confident of eventually making a return to the sport. He also indicated that he would only play selected tournaments in the future.

Woods had to undergo surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and foot and ankle. He spent almost one month in a hospital and later moved to his home in Florida where he continued with his rehabilitation.

During his conversation with Golf Digest, the 15-time major winner revealed that his injuries were so severe he could lose his leg. He said that it was "damn near there" and feared he was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg.

Previously, Woods made a comeback when he returned from back fusion surgery to capture his 15th major title at the 2019 Masters. Reacting to the same, the 45-year-old told Golf Digest: "After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did."

"This time around, I don't think I'll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that's OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, click off a tournament here or there," he added.

"But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don't think that's a realistic expectation of me," Woods said.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day - never full-time, ever again - but pick and choose, just like Mr (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and play around that," he added.

"It's been a hell of a road, it's been a long one and a sore one but I'm making some really positive strides," Woods added.

"I've had some really tough days and some setbacks here and there, but overall everything is progressing nicely. I just wish I could do everything that I used to do but I'm not quite there yet," Woods further added.

Tiger Woods' interview with Golf Digest came ahead of his first public appearance since his accident at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.