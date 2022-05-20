'It's a matter of pride' - Nikhat Zareen reacts to PM Modi's tweet after Women's World Boxing C'ships win

On Thursday evening (May 19), the 25-year-old Nikhat Zareen created history by winning the Women's World Boxing Championships. Nikhat scripted history by claiming a historic gold medal after emerging on top of Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the 52kg final of the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

By virtue of this historic result, Nikhat now joined six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L and Lekha C. to become only the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. After her victory, reactions have been pouring in from all quarters. Thus, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also reacted to the golden girl's latest triumph on social media platform Twitter.

He tweeted, "Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women`s World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition."

To this, Nikhat responded and said in a virtual chat with the media, "I do not know who has tweeted for me till now, I am going to the hotel right now. Once I reach, I will see who all have tweeted for me. If PM Modi has tweeted, it would be a matter of pride for me as the Prime Minister of the country has tweeted for me."

"I had asked 'am I trending on Twitter?' If yes, then it would be a matter of great happiness for me as it was my dream to trend on the platform," Zareen further stated.

"It is a very big moment for me that I have managed to win the gold for the country at the Women's Championships. I am feeling very happy, hopefully I continue performing like this going ahead. When you win the gold for the country, who would not cry? I have helped the country to win the gold, so that is why I got emotional. When you get rewarded after doing so much hard work, you obviously feel very happy," the youngster added.

Nikhat has surely made the entire country proud with her achievement. At 25, she is destined for more glory.