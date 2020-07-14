'It's a disgraceful decision' - Jose Mourinho gives his take on CAS verdict on Man City's European ban

With Manchester City’s two-year ban on European competitions being lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), reactions have started to flood in. While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that it was not a good day for football, Pep Guardiola’s long-term rival and current Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has also given his take on the matter.

Mourinho said that the decision by CAS is ‘disgraceful’ while stating if Man City are not guilty then they shouldn’t be punished with a 10 million euros fine. It seems like Mourinho didn’t read the entire statement by CAS as it clearly mentioned that “Manchester City didn’t disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions” but did fail to cooperate with the UEFA authorities in relation to the investigation and hence, the Blues were fined 10 million euros.

“In the case it's a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10m. If you're not guilty you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition. I don't know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it's a disgraceful decision,” Mourinho said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Spurs’ Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Another tragic news that came in Tottenham Hotspur’s way was the killing of Serge Aurier’s younger brother Christopher Aurier as the latter was shot to death in Toulouse on Monday. Mourinho while reacting to the news said that it is a tragic moment for the Aurier family while adding the club is going to respect whatever decision Serge takes in terms of being available for the match against Newcastle.

“At the moment just myself and others in the club spoke to him just to support him in a tragic moment for him and his family. His way of reacting, every person is a different feeling. So we are going to respect 100 per cent Serge's decisions and no pressure from us. This afternoon after training we'll have a better idea of how he is feeling. Everybody reacts in a different way. Similar feelings and pain but people react in a different way,” Mourinho said.