Not a good day for football: Jurgen Klopp reacts to CAS verdict on Man City vs UEFA case

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Manchester City’s win against UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as their two-season European competition ban was lifted. Klopp said that while he was happy that Man City will be playing in UEFA Champions League but added that it was not a good day for football.

“I'm happy that City are in the Champions League... otherwise they'd have 12 games less and then they wouldn't need to rest players in the Premier League!” Klopp said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Klopp’s comments come after CAS found that Man City didn’t disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but fined the Blues a 10 million euros for failing to cooperate with the UEFA authorities.

The CAS ruling meant that Man City had adhered to all the rules in relation to the FFP but despite that, the Liverpool manager said it was not a good day for football while adding FFP was created to protect teams and competitions.

There were question marks on FFP put out by certain media outlets and journalists after the decision on CAS but Klopp is of the view that FFP should stay as it gives an outline to what clubs can do and what they can’t.

“But yesterday was not a good day for football. FFP is a good idea. It's there to protect teams and competition. I really hope FFP stays, because it gives kind of borders, which is good for football. (Without it) it would create kind of a world super league,” Klopp added.

“If the richest clubs and countries can do what they want then that makes football difficult,” he further said.

Liverpool are set to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League as the newly-crowned champions are eyeing to smash the 100-point record set by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

