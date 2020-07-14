Watch: Klopp sends congratulatory message to Wycombe's Akinfewa after emotional speech

Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfewa received a congratulatory message from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after his side clinched promotion to the Championship after defeating Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Monday.

It was the first time in the history that Wycombe Wanderers secured a place in the English second-division as the players celebrated the success in joy. Akinfewa in particular looked ecstatic after Wycombe’s promotion to Championship as he recalled his hardship dating back to four years when he was unemployed.

"Look, look, let me calm down. First and foremost, I want to thank God, because today he made the impossible possible," he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"Four years ago I stood in front of you and I was technically unemployed.

"Let me tell you something, the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together. You get me? Oi!"

Akinfewa's post-match interview:

The bulky striker went onto praise each and every teammate and support staff of Wycombe Wanderers as he urged everyone not to give up in difficult of circumstances. However, the 38-year-old joked, in his post-match interview, that

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to a historic Premier League title this season, could “hit me up on WhatsApp” to celebrate their success together.

“Hello big man, congratulations,” Klopp says in a video posted by Akinfenwa on Twitter.

“I’m pretty sure your whole life at least a Championship player and now finally, you are there. Well done. Great, great victory. Even in these strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately.”

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020 ×

Last week, Akinfewa said that he was subjected to racial abuse during the play-off semi-final match against Fleetwood Town, sparking an investigation by the Football Association. However, he didn’t discuss the incident after Wycombe secured a place in the Champions. He said he will speak about it.

"There's a time for me to speak on that, and I will speak on it," he added. "Life in football is all about opinions. Someone gave their opinion on me, and that was their opinion.

"I hope my story shows that the only opinion that matters is the opinion you have about yourself.

"I was lucky and blessed to find a manager and players who believed in me, so we are here today, and I'll say it for the people in the back: Wycombe's in the Championship.

"Wait, wait, I'll say it one more time: Wycombe is in the Champio- Wait! The people in the back didn't hear me! Wycombe is in the Championship!"

