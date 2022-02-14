'It was difficult, but...': CSK reveals why Suresh Raina wasn't picked during IPL 2022 mega auction

The two-day long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction concluded on Sunday (February 13) after massive purchases and several bidding wars.

During the auction, some players found new homes, some were bought back by previous franchises and were snubbed. Suresh Raina, Steve Smith and Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold.

The 35-year-old Raina emerged as a vital cog for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), inspiring the team to victory in several matches. However, the Chennai-based franchise opted to let him go during the auction as they didn't even make a single bid.

Reacting to the decision, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanath revealed it was difficult for the team to leave Raina. In a video released by CSK on their YouTube channel, Viswanath, "Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina."

He added, "But at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that's one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team."

Former India batter Irfan Pathan was disappointed after Raina was not picked by any franchise. Taking to his Twitter, Irfan wrote, "Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40. Raina is 35! One bad season."