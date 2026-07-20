/'It's all out...': India skipper Shubman Gill clears air on Rohit Sharma's retirement

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has put a rest to veteran Rohit Sharma's retirement talks after the Lord's ODI which India lost by 27 runs. Rohit scored a sublime 138 but India fell short of chasing a mammoth 388 in the decider of three-match series and lost 2-1. Before the final ODI of the series, there were speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors have told Rohit about moving on from him and the veteran batter not being in plans for 2027 ODI World Cup. Gill, however, refused any such talks between Rohit and the team.

What Gill said about Rohit's retirement?

Speaking after the match, Gill cleared the air about Rohit's retirement talks and said: "He's not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media, but there's not been any discussion like that in the team."

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If not for Rohit, India would have suffered a heavier defeat at Lord's and Gill was first to acknowledge the former captain's efforts. "I think the way Rohit bhai paced his innings was outstanding," Gill noted.

"Most of the time, I was at the non-striker's end just watching him bat. Our discussions were mainly about keeping wickets in hand because that was the only way we could chase such a big total," he added.

What are next ODI assignments for India?

India play a lot of ODI before the end of the year with the nearest assignment being three-ODI series against West Indies in Septemeber. The next is five-ODI series in New Zealand in November and then three matches against Sri Lanka in December.