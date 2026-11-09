/‘It’s 100 per cent accurate’: David Warner backs Khawaja’s claims on sandpaper scandal

Former Australia opener David Warner has thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja over his recent comments on the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal, saying the truth needed to come out. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Warner backed Khawaja and urged people to focus on the issues he had raised instead of questioning why he had spoken about them after eight years.



“It’s been eight years since I’ve spoken on this topic. And Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you’ve done. It’s 100% accurate what you’ve said. Now everyone knows the truth. It’s out there. People wanted to know it; you’ve come out and said it, and now people are saying, ‘Why eight years on?’ Talking about selling a book—this is Usman’s story. This is what Usman believes,” Warner said.

Warner also questioned the investigation carried out after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and pointed out that Khawaja, who was present with Cameron Bancroft, was never interviewed as part of the process.



“Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft; Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We’re not here to point fingers, and we’re not opening our wounds. It’s about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it’s time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it,” Warner added.

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The former Australia batter also spoke about how the controversy affected his family. He further revealed that he had recently discussed the incident with his daughters after they asked him questions about what had happened.

“Now, there were a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people, and there were a lot of people who stayed silent. The last couple of days, I’ve had to be—I’ve been talking to my daughters, and that’s why it’s taken me a couple of days to get this out, because I’ve had to tell them exactly what had happened. Especially my 12-year-old, Ivy, wanting to know why we were holding her, why there were so many cameras, why we were crying on TV,” Warner said.

Warner described the discussion as difficult and said he had advised his daughters to always speak the truth.

“That was a hard thing to do. But one thing I did say is, ‘Girls, tell the truth, because lies will eventually get out.’ It was a very tough time. This is for everyone in Australia. It’s been—it’s been the question that everyone’s been asking. Uzzie, you’ve said it how it is. It’s 100% accurate,” the former Australian cricketer added.

Warner also acknowledged the difficult period experienced by his family and the families of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

“It’s been a tough time for my family, Steve and Cameron no doubt, but this is what needed to come out. I fully support that, Uzzie,” he concluded.

For years, the widely accepted version of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, as maintained by Cricket Australia (CA) and those involved, was that Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players responsible.

Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.