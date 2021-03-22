'It made no sense not having India and Pakistan series': Ramiz Raja on WTC

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja urged that a match between India and Pakistan should be played in the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The Asian arch-rivals did not face each other due to on-going tensions between the two.

Raja criticised the format of on-going WTC calling it lopsided and prolonged. While speaking on YouTube Channel Cricket Bazz, he said: “The current format was lopsided and prolonged and it made no sense not having India and Pakistan series. Teams didn’t play the same number of matches and even the points system was weird. There should have been a 3-month window and everyone should have played against each other.”

“Next time when the WTC is held no cricket should be held at that time if you want to promote Test cricket and infuse life into it and also attract sponsors to this format. Sponsorship will only come when you will not give sponsors any other option to park their money,” he added.

Virat Kohli's Team India are set to face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship Finals that will be played on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Team India topped the table after beating England 3-1 at home, whereas, New Zealand came in second.