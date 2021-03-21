'I would definitely like...': Virat Kohli on opening the innings for Team India in future

Virat Kohli coming in as opener turned out to be a match-winning decision as he along with Rohit Sharma gave India a very strong start in the series decider against England.

Skipper smashed an unbeaten 80 runs to power India to 224. He opened the innings for India after three years. He revealed his plans regarding the opening for India in T20Is in future.

It was the eighth time in 84 innings that skipper Kohli opened the batting, but what worked against the world's top-ranked team should succeed in the format's showcase tournament as well, said the 32-year-old.

"I am going to open in the IPL as well," Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, said at the presentation ceremony after India clinched the decider by 36 runs.

"I've batted at different positions in the past, but I feel we have a very solid middle order, and now it's about your two best players getting the maximum number of balls in T20 cricket.

"So I would definitely like to partner Rohit at the top."

"If we have a partnership and we both are set, then you know that one of us is going to cause some serious damage. That's exactly what we want."

"It augurs well for the team and I would like this to continue, and hopefully continue that form through to the World Cup."