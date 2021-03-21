English paceman Jofra Archer likely to miss ODI series and IPL due to injury

England's star pacer Jofra Archer is likely to miss the ODI series against India and half of the Indian Premier League season after skipper Eoin Morgan said the bowler's elbow injury has worsened and needs attention.

Asked about Archer's availability for the three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday, Morgan told a video conference: "Not quite sure yet. I think we're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up.

"He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention. It'll be over to our medical team and hopefully, the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term."

Archer is England's key bowler in the upcoming T20 World Cup. His absence could leave a big void in the playing XI. In terms of IPL, Rajasthan royal bought the player for INR 7.2 crores in 2018. And has been a part of the team ever since. The cash-rich league is set to kick off on April 9.

"I think it is rare that a bowler isn't managing pain," Morgan said.

"What they do is a tough job. If you ever ask any of them if they're pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes."