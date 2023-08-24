'It has been enriching': Prasidh Krishna shares his learnings from Jasprit Bumrah during rehab at NCA

India pacer Prasidh Krishna heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah as he shared his learnings from the ace speedster during the two's rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, NCA in Bengaluru. The two speedsters recently made an international comeback after a long injury layoff and showed a lot of promise in the just-concluded three-match T20I series between a second-stringed India, led by Bumrah, and hosts Ireland in Dublin. Speaking about his performance, Krishna pointed out the support he received from Bumrah during their time at the NCA for rehabilitation.

Commenting on his bond with Bumrah, Krishna told JioCinema, "Working closely with Bumrah during our recovery at the NCA has definitely been enriching. His method of executing under pressure and his ability to keep things straightforward on numerous occasions is inspiring. We've learned a lot from each other, and our partnership is already yielding results."

Krishna also highlighted the key areas that he focused on during his recovery period at the NCA. In this regard, the 27-year-old Krishna added, "Our sessions at the NCA were thoroughly productive. The clarity we maintained and the regular assessment of our physical and mental fitness helped us achieve our rehabilitation goals. We initially concentrated on promoting overall well-being before transitioning into bowling practice. This approach ensured a steady recovery and helped in preparing us for match conditions."

Speaking about Krishna's run in the Ireland T20Is, where the third and final game was a complete washout, he ended with four wickets at an average of 15.25. On the other hand, stand-in captain Bumrah also accounted for four wickets at an average of 9.75 and returned with the Player-of-the-Series award. The two will now gear up for India's campaign in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal. The multi-nation will be jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

