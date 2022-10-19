'It can impact Pakistan’s visit...': PCB issues strong statement after Jay Shah's comments on Asia Cup

Jay Shah, after the BCCI AGM on Tuesday (October 18) in Mumbai, made an explosive claim that India won't be touring to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup 2023 edition and, hence, the continental tournament will be held at a neutral venue. Since then, the Pakistan cricket fraternity have reacted to Shah's comments, who is also the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chief apart from being the BCCI Secretary.

After it was reported that PCB have threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, in India, if BCCI doesn't send the Indian team to Pakistan for the continental tournament, their board have finally reacted with a strong statement.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia," PCB said in a statement.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," the statement further added.

India and Pakistan only lock horns in multi-nation or ICC tournaments, due to strained political relations between both countries, and do not play bilateral series anymore. India and Pakistan met twice in the 2022 Asia Cup -- also held at a neutral venue with eventual winners Sri Lanka reserving the hosting rights -- and will now square off in the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash, at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday).