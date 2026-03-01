/Stranded in Dubai, Jonny Bairstow pleads for help amid rising tensions in West Asia

The crisis in West Asia (Middle East for the Western media) has worsened as it is taking a toll on the events outside politics. After Israel and the USA’s attack on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), the situation in West Asia has hit a new low with flights canceled and life coming to stand still. Amid this, England batter Jonny Bairstow has pleaded for help as he is stranded in a war-prone Gulf region where Iran has also launched retaliatory attacks on the US base.

Bairstow pleads for help

Currently with the England Lions squad, Bairstow’s side was supposed to play Pakistan Shaheens before the fixture was canceled. Heavy striking in gulf region saw the key event canceled, after which Bairstow took to his X handle and posted on the same.

“@emirates we haven’t had any communication post-flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication but nothing. Could someone please be in contact,” Bairstow wrote on his X handle.

While nothing is clear on the situation, Bairstow remains stranded in West Asia with the latest flight advisory seeing all major flights canceled in the Gulf.

England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheens match canceled

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority,” the ECB said in a statement. “We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice.

“Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week.

“We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips.”