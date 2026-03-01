/‘Bat Like Sehwag’: How McCullum’s advice sent Rehan Ahmed and England to the top of Super 8s

Rehan Ahmed was at the centre of things in England’s famous run chase against New Zealand in their last Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup. Coming in at number eight, Rehan’s cameo helped England return to the winning position, eventually taking the game away from the Kiwis. Although that result didn’t do much wrong to New Zealand, as they later qualified following Pakistan’s final Super 8 fixture, it boosted England’s confidence, who finished Group 2 with three wins in as many matches. Rehan, however, revealed his team coach, Brendon McCullum, asked him to bat like Virender Sehwag.

Rehan scored an unbeaten 19 off seven balls, including two sixes and a four and alongside Will Jacks, who produced another brilliant knock (32* off 18 balls), helped England complete the run chase with four wickets and three balls remaining.

Also read | ECB cancels England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheen's clash in Abu Dhabi amid escalating UAE security concerns



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Having already qualified for the tournament’s semis after winning their first two matches, England made a change to their XI for the New Zealand game, benching Jamie Overton and recalling Ahmed into the side. With the ball in his hand, Ahmed picked up two wickets for 28 in three overs; however, his significant contribution came with the bat in hand during the tight chase.



Facing his second ball, he smashed Glenn Phillips for a six before hammering Mitchell Santner for a boundary later in the next over. Hitting Santner for a six on the last ball of the 19th over, Ahmed almost sealed the deal for England.



Revealing what message he received from the top, Ahmed said, "Baz [Brendon McCullum] actually sent one of the walkie-talkie messages downstairs, saying 'tell Reh to bat like Sehwag'," the BBC quoted Ahmed as saying.

