ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan beat FC Goa 2-1 to jump to third in points table

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated FC Goa 2-1 in the Hero Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, here on Wednesday.



Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna's scintillating performances gave Mohun Bagan amuch needed win. Juan Ferrando returned to take on his former side FC Goa as Mohun Bagan head coach and Colaco (23rd) gifted him with a stunning strike in the first half. It was his fifth goal of the season, the highest by any Indian in this edition. Krishna (56th) made it 2-0 early on in the second half before Jorge Ortiz scored in the 81st minute but it was not enough in the end.

The result means Mohun Bagan continued their resurgence under Ferrando, moving to third in the points table with 14 points from eight matches. FC Goa, meanwhile remained eighth having the same number of points from eight games.



Mohun Bagan, though, were enjoying the lion's share of possession and got their reward in the 23rd minute albeit a moment of individual brilliance.



The sparkling Colaco, causing all sorts of trouble to Goa for some time, got on the ball on the left inside channel near the halfway mark. The 23-year old took a couple of steps forward to then unleash a rocket of a hit that swerved past the keeper and into the back of the net. Ferrando had his hands on his head in disbelief, his mouth wide open as the green and maroons went ahead riding that piece of magic.

At the half-hour mark, Jorge Ortiz forced Amrinder into a good save from a free-kick but the half had already gone to Liston for his wonderful strike, and deservingly Mohun Bagan went into the break with a 1-0 lead.



The Mariners doubled their advantage soon after the restart, Krishna firing home first time a Hugo Boumous lob from the edge of the box. Goa never really got a grip of the game after falling behind by two goals before a Amrinder gaffe helped them get back in the game.



Ortiz's weak left-footer was inexplicably spilled by Amrinder as the ball went into the net. Goa threw in the towel by Mohun Bagan held firm and bagged three points.