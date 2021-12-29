Barca trio of Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi test positive for COVID-19

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week.

"Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Dec. 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games.