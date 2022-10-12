Ishan Kishan is coming for their spot: Dale Steyn issues warning to Rishabh Pant and others

Ishan Kishan's terrific knock in the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi left South Africa legend Dale Styen mighty impressed. After witnessing Kishan's heroics with the willow, Styen issues a warning to Rishabh Pant and India's other middle-order batters stating that they should be wary of the young left-hander.

Kishan has been around the Indian setup for a while now and his amazing hitting prowess is a secret to none. The talented southpaw can single-handedly take down bowling attacks on his day and packs a punch with his sensational strokes. He was in sublime touch during the second ODI against South Africa and missed out on a well-deserved hundred by a whisker.

Kishan slammed a brilliant knock of 93 runs off 84 balls laced with seven sixes and four fours in the second ODI against the Proteas as India defeated the visitors by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. En route to his 93-run-knock, Kishan slammed a boundary and two consecutive sixes off a single over from fast bowler Anrich Nortje, leaving Steyn in awe of his stroke-making abilities.

"I actually played with him way back in the IPL, when he was like a baby. We nicknamed him Justin Bieber because he was like this absolute rockstar. I've watched him go and get better. For a short and small man, he packs an incredible punch. These sixes off (Anrich) Nortje aren't small sixes. They're pure timing and muscle," Steyn said on Star Sports talking about Kishan's knock.

"And just the ability to recognise when to take on the bowler... he is a great player and guys in that premium Indian team, Rishabh Pant, all the other guys in similar position, they will have eyes on the back of their heads knowing that Ishan Kishan is coming for their spot," Steyn said on Star Sports after the third ODI," he added.

Kishan was a regular in India's T20I team last year but fell down the pecking order due to a lack of chances and intense competition for spots. While Pant is currently India's first-choice keeper-batter in the shortest format and is with the rest of the squad in Australia ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, Kishan was part of the ODI squad for the South Africa series.

Kishan's performances against the Proteas once again made many stand up and take notice of his incredible hitting abilities. The left-hander will be hopeful of remaining consistent and making the most of the opportunities coming his way to regain his spot in the T20I and the main ODI squad.