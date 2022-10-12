Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj? Sunil Gavaskar picks Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is currently in Australia preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 without the 15th member of their official squad. The selectors are yet to name a replacement for injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

In his absence, the experienced Mohammed Shami is being touted to take over Bumrah's spot in the team. However, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur among others remain in contention. Deepak Chahar was also a contender to replace Bumrah but the pacer has been reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a bask issue.

Chahar was part of India's reserves along with Shami and could have been promoted to the main team as Bumrah's replacement. However, he won't travel to Australia now. BCCI have instead sent Shami, Siraj and Shardul as reinforcements for the Indian team while not confirming who out of the three will be Bumrah's official replacement in the main squad.

Recently, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar picked the player who he feels can be an ideal replacement for injured Bumrah in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Keeping in mind that Shami has not played a T20I for India since the T20 World Cup last year and is returning after recovering from COVID-19 recently, Gavaskar said he would go with Siraj.

“I'd go for Siraj because he has been bowling well, Shami has not played for a while. And to hit your steps straight away in a World Cup, yes there are a couple of warm-up matches. As of now, nobody has been selected as the 15th player. I don't know...has he gone with the team to Australia? He hasn't gone. So he has played no cricket. And that's a concern," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"No doubting his quality. Just the fact that he (Shami) has not played any cricket. It's never easy to come back after Covid. Your stamina can be a little bit of suspect - I know it's a four-over game in T20I cricket. But look at the way Siraj has been bowling. He's bowling brilliantly," he added.

Siraj was impressive with the ball in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa at home where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for India wicket five wickets. While Shami's experience and skills make him the frontrunner to replace Bumrah, Siraj can give the senior pacer a run for his money on his current form.

It remains to be seen who will be the selectors' choice for Bumrah's spot in the squad. October 15 is the deadline for all teams to finalise their squads and India will soon have to officially confirm Bumrah's replacement. The Men in Blue will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23.