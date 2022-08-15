Is Team India favourites for Asia Cup 2022? Former Pakistan captain shares his take

The cricketing fraternity is eagerly waiting for the commencement of the Asia Cup 2022 edition, which will be held in the UAE from August 27-September 11. Both India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, and await another team from the qualifiers, as the two Asian giants will lock horns on August 28 before two more possible face-offs, in the Super Four round and the finale.

Ahead of the showpiece event, which will be held after 2018, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt shared his take on whether Rohit Sharma-led India will start as favourites for the Asian championship. The Men in Blue won the last two editions. India had won the 2016 edition, played in the T20I format, and also clinched the 2018 championship which was held in the 50-over format. This time around, the competition will again be played in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup (from October-November in Australia).

Answering a question on his YouTube channel about whether India start as a favourite, Butt stated, "They definitely can." He jokingly added, "Do they lack vitamins?”

“Any of the competing teams can win. Realistically, India have been playing really well. They have a big pool of players, and most of the guys have gained international experience. That’s why people are terming them favorites," Butt further asserted.

“There is Pakistan. Everybody knows that, on their day, they can beat anybody. T20 cricket is such a format where one good partnership can decide the fate of the game. It all depends on the day. Afghanistan are also a dark horse. Bangladesh, sometimes, plays very good cricket, but on other days they are very bad," the ex-Pakistani opener added.

Talking about India's chances, they comprehensively won bilateral series versus New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka before drawing a five-match T20I series versus South Africa -- all in home conditions -- beating England and West Indies in their own backyards since the 2021 T20 World Cup. Thus, they will certainly start as favourites for Asia Cup.