'We don't...' - Rishabh Pant reacts on stiff competition with Dinesh Karthik for T20 World Cup spot

Rishabh Pant was India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats before IPL 2022. While he remains a vital cog in all formats for Team India, Dinesh Karthik's stellar run in IPL 15 has seen the veteran giving a tough competition to Pant for the keeper's slot for this year's T20 World Cup.

With the 2022 T20 WC set to be held in Australia from October-November, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team management is still trying out quite a few players and rotating them in various roles before finalising their squad. Thus, Pant recently opened up on his tough competition with DK, who returned to the Indian team after nearly a three-year hiatus post the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to Zee Hindustan, the 24-year-old Pant said, “We don't think on those lines. We as individuals always want to give our 100 per cent to the team. Rest depends on the coach and the captain and how the team could get an advantage from that.”

ALSO READ | 'He was keen': Ross Taylor reveals Ben Stokes was eager to play for NZ, shares interesting tale

Ever since DK has returned to the Indian T20I line-up, the 37-year-old has played some vital knocks as a finisher and returned as the Player-of-the-Match on two occasions. He also registered his first-ever half-century in the format during the home series versus South Africa, after IPL 2022, during Pant's captaincy.

Pant, on the other hand, strikes only at a moderate 126.5 in the shortest format -- when compared to DK's 140.04 -- but remains in the scheme of things for India ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The forthcoming Asia Cup and few home series -- versus SA and Australia -- will give a much clear picture as to who among the duo will have a stronger chance of making it to the playing XI (if the team is keen to field only one of them).