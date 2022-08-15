'He was keen': Ross Taylor reveals Ben Stokes was eager to play for NZ, shares interesting tale

Ben Stokes was the difference between England and New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final, at Lord's. After 100 overs were completed, there was nothing separating both sides before a Super Over was held. Even the Super Over saw both teams ending with identical scores before Stokes-starrer England won in terms of boundary count.

Stokes' 84 not out ensured England ended at 241 all-out, in pursuit of 242, and even the Super Over saw both teams ending at 15 runs apiece. The all-rounder also chipped in with eight vital runs in the Super Over. Nonetheless, Ross Taylor -- former Kiwi great -- has revealed an interesting tale that Stokes -- whose father is a Kiwi -- could've played for NZ had it not been due to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board's unfortunate decision taken some years back.

"He was 18 or 19 and very much a Kiwi,’’ Taylor wrote in his autobiography. "Over a Guinness, I asked him if he wanted to come and play in New Zealand. He was keen so I sent a message to New Zealand Cricket CEO Justin Vaughan saying this guy Stokes was a really good young cricketer and interested in playing for New Zealand."

"Vaughan replied along the lines that he could start playing domestic cricket and we’d see where it went. I went back, saying we’d have to offer him more than that because he wouldn’t be interested if it meant starting on the bottom rung of the ladder. Obviously, it didn’t come to anything," he added.

Taylor further wrote: "Ben was sincere about playing for New Zealand, but NZC would’ve had to have acted swiftly and decisively and given him some pretty solid assurances, which Vaughan clearly wasn’t prepared to do.’’

Thus, had NZC provided Stokes more stability, the current England Test captain would have been playing for New Zealand in today's times. For the unversed, he was born in NZ on June 4, 1991, and is now hailed as one of the finest all-rounders in the modern era.