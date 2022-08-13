'He was laughing'- Former Rajasthan Royals star Ross Taylor shockingly reveals he was slapped by owner

Former New Zealand batting icon Ross Taylor recently made a shocking revelation about an extremely unusual interaction with one of the owners of Rajasthan Royals in his recently released autobiography. He revealed that he was slapped by one of the owners during a get-together in their hotel bar.

Taylor recently released his autobiography titled 'Black and White,' in which he revealed that he was struck by the owner after he got out for a duck during a steep chase against Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab. Although he asserted that the slaps were not hard, he admitted that he wasn't sure it was all play-acting.

"Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn't get close. Afterward, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie. One of the Royals owners said to me, 'Ross, we didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck' and slapped me across the face three or four times. He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances, I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments."

The Kiwi featured on Royal Challengers Bangalore's roster from 2008 to 2010, he subsequently joined the ranks of Rajasthan Royals in 2011. He subsequently played under the banner of the Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals, before eventually moving on to the now defunct Pune Warriors India.