IRE-W vs ENG-W Live: When, where & how to watch Ireland vs. England World Cup match live on mobile, TV

IRE-W vs ENG-W World Cup LIVE: This year, the Women’s T20 World Cup will be played in South Africa. All the tournament matches will kick off on 10 February. Before the first tournament of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, warm-up matches will be played among competing countries. All countries in each of the two groups will play two warm-up matches each before the official tournament hit-off in various venues in South Africa. ICC has announced the fixtures for these matches and a total of 10 matches will be played ahead of the big game.

In the seven tournament editions played to date, Australia has won the Women's T20 World Cup five times. The West Indies (2016) and England (2009) were the other two champions. India's supporters want their country to join this elite club this year.

Group details for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group 1

Australia

Bangladesh

New Zealand

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Group 2

England

India

Pakistan

Ireland

West Indies

IRE-W vs. ENG-W squad details

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

When to watch the IRE-W vs. ENG-W match?- Date & Time

The IRE-W vs. ENG-W match will be played on 13 February, at 1:00 pm IST.

How to watch the IRE-W vs. ENG-W match?

The IRE-W vs. ENG-W match can be watched on Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where the IRE-W vs. ENG-W will be played?- Venue