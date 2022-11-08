IPL set to expand to 94 matches in 5 years, Indian players unlikely to be allowed to play overseas leagues

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed stupendous growth ever since its inception in 2008 and has transformed into one of the best sporting leagues in the world. Featuring some of the best cricketers from across the globe, IPL remains the benchmark when it comes to franchise cricket leagues across the globe.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been continuously working to improve the standards in the league to provide the fans with a better viewing experience. The Indian cricket board earned a whopping Rs 48,390 crore (US$6.2 billion) earlier this year from the tournament's broadcast deal for the next five years.

To cater to its audience and broadcasters, the IPL is set to expand further in the next five years. The number of matches is expected to go up to 94 per season with the BCCI also planning to finalise the schedule in advance to ensure all cricket boards can plan their calendar accordingly.

IPL's newly-appointed chairman Arun Dhumal said the board is looking to introduce various innovations to further enhance the league's reputation in the upcoming years.

"We are definitely looking at various innovations that can be brought to make it more fan-friendly. For those who are watching it on TV and those who are experiencing at the stadium, we want them to have a better experience," Dhumal was quoted as saying by PTI.

"If we can make the IPL schedule well in advance, people from all around the world can plan their travel accordingly. It should be a value-for-money experience for the fans," he added.

The BCCI president confirmed that the number of teams which was increased to ten this year, is epected to remain the same in the next five-year cycle, however, the number of matches per season will rise. IPL 2022 consisted of a total of 74 matches - 70 league games and 4 playoff matches. However, the number of matches is likely to rise by 20 to 94 by the fifth year.

"Teams will stay at 10 only. If you increase that, it becomes difficult to have the tournament in one go. We are looking at 74 games to begin with for the first two seasons, then 84 and if things permit may be 94 in the fifth year of the media rights cycle, that it self would make it a long enough event," said Dhumal.

"We can't compare ourselves to football and other sporting leagues around the world as the requirement in cricket is totally different. You can't play on the same pitches for six months," he explained.

Currently, all male players contracted by the Indian cricket board are not allowed to take part in any T20 league overseas to maintain their exclusivity to the IPL. Despite growing calls over allwing Indian players to participate in foriegn leagues, Dhumal said BCCI has no intention to change the rule anytime soon.

"This in principle is the decision of BCCI that our contracted players can't go and play for other leagues. As it is there is so much of cricket happening. Keeping in mind their overall well-being that decision has been taken. As of now we stick to that decision," said Dhumal.