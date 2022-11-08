T20 WC 2022: Not Babar Azam! Ricky Ponting names key player for Pakistan ahead of semi-final vs New Zealand

Pakistan have had a topsy-turvy ride in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia. Having lost their Super 12 opener in a thrilling clash versus India, they also went down to Zimbabwe but won three in a row, and were helped by the Netherlands, to enter the semi-finals of the mega event. Now, they are set to face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first of the two semi-finals of the showpiece event Down Under.

Ahead of Pakistan's semis clash versus New Zealand, former Aussie captain, Ricky Ponting has named Shaheen Shah Afridi as the key player from the Men in Green camp. Speaking to the ICC's official website, Punter said, "He might say that he's not back to 100 per cent just yet, but from what I've seen it looks like he's going along beautifully and he now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament. (I never had any doubt) as you just know what he's capable of when he's out there on the field. And as I said, even if he's not at 100 per cent, if he's operating at 90 per cent, he's still going to have more of an impact on games than most because of how good he is."

ALSO READ | 'He plays some shots where.....' - Ben Stokes on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of India-ENG T20 WC SF clash

The two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ponting said, "So look, he might have had a few worries in the back of his own mind and the Pakistan hierarchy and coaching group might have had a few worries in their mind, but not anymore. He's got through really well so far and hopefully for them two more games to go.”

Talking about Shaheen's run so far in the T20 WC, the pacer started off slowly but ended the Super 12 round with a four-fer versus Bangladesh. Overall, he has accounted for eight wickets from five games in the main draw of the competition, at an average of 14.75. Babar & Co. will hope for him to run through the Kiwi batting line-up on Wednesday at the iconic SCG, Sydney and confirm a spot in the T20 WC final. Shaheen has always fancied playing against the Black Caps. He ended with a stunning 3 for 28 in 10 overs during the Pakistan-NZ group stage clash in the 2019 ODI WC and followed it up with a tidy spell when both sides met in the 2021 T20 WC Super 12 round, ending with 1 for 21. The last two Pak-NZ World Cup face-offs have resulted in a win for the Men in Green.