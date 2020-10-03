IPL player reports corrupt approach, ACU begins investigation

A cricketer, participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, has “reported a corrupt approach” with the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) being on a high-alert following the incident.

The 13th edition of IPL is being held in UAE behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment, which has reduced the probability of bookies or person with dubious credentials approaching a player directly. However, the threat looms large given the online network of corruptors.

BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh confirmed the development to PTI as he said that his team is tracking the concerned person and it will take some time before he is nabbed.

"Yes (a player has reported approach)," Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan Police confirmed the news."We are

tracking him. It will take some time," he said when asked if the alleged corruptor or "person of Interest" has been nabbed.

As per the anti-corruption protocol, the name of the player concerned or franchise has not been revealed due to confidentiality purposes.

Meanwhile, ACU has concentrated more on the possible of online corrupt approaches while educating everyone, especially the young players, who are mostly on social media platforms.

A senior BCCI official told PTI that all the players have attended multiple anti-corruption classes.

"The best part is that the player who was approached immediately sensed that something was fishy. He had suspicion and he immediately shared his concerns with the ACU. Every player, even those who have come from the U-19s are well aware about each and every anti-corruption protocols," the BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The BCCI has joined hands with UK-based firm Sportradar to prevent betting and other corrupt approaches during IPL 2020.

