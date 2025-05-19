IPL 2025 | DC lose but KL Rahul breaks multiple records during 112 against GT

Delhi Capitals (DC) may have lost their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Gujarat Titans (DC) on Sunday (May 18) but KL Rahul had one of the best days as a player. Rahul ended up scoring a ton - his fifth in the IPL - as DC put up 199/3 on the board in 20 overs which eventually proved insufficient before red-hot GT.

Hundred for three different teams

Rahul scored 112 not out off 65 for DC and with that he became the first player in the IPL to hit a hundred for three different teams. He had previously hit centuries for Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) in 2019 and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022.

Five IPL hundreds

Rahul now has five hundreds in IPL and he's only the fourth player to do so in the cash-rich league. He hit two tons for PBKS (2019 and 2020) and two for LSG (2022) before hitting one for DC in IPL 2025.

Only three players are ahead of him in the list: Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6).

Fastest Indian to score 8000 T20 runs

During his century against GT, Rahul crossed 8,000 runs in all T20s and did so in 224 innings - becoming the fastest Indian to reach the milestone by surpassing Virat Kohli's mark of 243 innings.

Only two players are ahead of Rahul in the list of players fastest to 8k T20 runs - Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218 innings).