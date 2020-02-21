IPL: All-Star match stalled, could be played after tournament

Indian Premier League's All-Star match has been stalled for time being. The All-Star game was proposed by BCCI and was scheduled to take place three days before IPL's opening match.

According to Mumbai Mirror, IPL Franchises have been informally informed about the changes in the events. The match is likely to be stalled until the beginning of the tournament.

BCCI had planned an All-star match before the start of the IPL, the match would feature top international players. This match was supposed to be played for a charitable cause. The venue of the All-Stars game had not yet been decided.

Here's a look at the TOP 10 BUYS 💰💰post some fierce bidding at the 2020 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 👌🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/wxuFnBx4fq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019 ×

The star-studded tournament will commence on March 29 with the first match will be played between previous editions finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and the final will be played on May 24. IPL 2020 will be the longest in its tournament history.

New rules and new format have been included in this year's IPL, According to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, IPL will hold five double-header matches this year and these matches will be played on Sundays. Double-header means holding two matches in one day. The timing of these matches will be 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

The third umpire will be given the duty to check the exclusive no-balls, the on-field umpires will no longer make this decision. This formula was tried in the recent India-West Indies ODI series.

This year's IPL has a lot of expectation like always, IPL has seen a lot of ups and downs in the past. It has been a gateway for new emerging players to show their skills to the world.