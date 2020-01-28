Indian Premier League 2020 to bring in new third umpire and concussion rule - BCCI

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) held a meeting in regard of this year's Indian Premier League, the matches will commence on March 29 and the finals will be played on May 24, in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

This year's IPL has come with new rules and a format. According to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, IPL will hold five double-header matches this year. Double-header means holding two matches in one day. The timing of these matches will be 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

BCCI has planned an All-star match before the start of the IPL, the match will be played among top international players. This match will be played for a charitable cause. The venue of the All-Stars game has not yet been decided. It will be played on March 29.

International Cricket Council (ICC) have come out with a new rule where players who suffer a concussion while batting or bowling can be substituted during the match by the approval of match referee. The rule was seen in play during Day 5 of the second Ashes Test match where Marcus Labuschagne was called in to replace Steve Smith. IPL is set to follow this rule in this year's league.

The third umpire will be given the duty to check the exclusive no-balls, the on-field umpires will no longer make this decision. This formula was tried in the recent India-West Indies ODI series.

This year's IPL has a lot of expectation like always, IPL has seen a lot of ups and downs in the past. It has been a gateway for new emerging players to show their skills to the world.