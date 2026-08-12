/IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya's bid to be reunited with Gujarat Titans hits captaincy roadblock - Report

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been a subject of trade rumour for quite some time now, but his bid to be back at Gujarat Titans has hit an appearant roadblock. Pandya, wo had led the Titans to an IPL title in their inaugural season, had moved to MI and replaced Rohit as captain in 2024. The MI, for which Pandya used to play before making a move to Gujarat Titans, however, haven't been at their best, finishing towards the bottom in the last two seasons. Pandya has now found himself in a unique position of being traded to other teams.

Pandya's return to Gujarat bid hits roadblock

Pandya was actively seeking to return to Gujarat Titans and the franchise was all okay with it before a condition put forward by the India all-rounder derailed the talks.

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"The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it," reported the Indian Express citing a source.

Which other teams are interested in Pandya?

There are a couple of other IPL teams which could be looking get Pandya on board and two of them are - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KKR have recently been left without captain after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement while CSK are looking to rebuild with Dhoni almost playing no role and Stephan Fleming no more the coach.