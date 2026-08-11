/Delhi Capitals keeper Abishek Porel arrested for alleged rape and sexual assault

In a shocking development, Bengal and IPL franchise Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been arrested late Monday night by the Mogra Police under Hooghly (Rural) Police jurisdiction for alleged rape and sexual assault accusations. Following his arrest, police produced him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Chinsurah on Tuesday (Aug 11), in connection with a case first registered on June 23.



After the initial hearing last month on July 14, the Calcutta High Court noted submissions from the petitioner's advocate that ‘further steps are required to be taken by the concerned police authorities to seize electronic devices lying with the accused persons containing obscene photographs of the petitioner to protect dignity and privacy of the petitioner.’

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The court also noted that ‘having considered the respective submissions made on behalf of the parties and taking note of the contents of the communication dated 6th July, 2026, it appears that accused persons being respondent nos.6 & 7 are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others.’



"Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 and to make seizure of devices so that obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated,” the court said in a statement.



In the latest hearing on Tuesday, the court said it received communication from the inspector in charge at Mogra Police Station that ‘respondent no.6 has been apprehended at night on 11th August, 2026. Prayer is made for adjourning the matter, which would enable concerned police authorities to take steps post arrest of respondent no.6.’

