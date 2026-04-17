/IPL 2026: When will Rohit Sharma rejoin Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 season has been hit by a mix of poor form and injury setbacks to key players. After opening their campaign with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring clash, the team has slipped into a four-match losing streak. Their situation worsened when senior batter Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss Thursday’s home game against Punjab Kings.

Rohit looked disappointed as he watched from the sidelines while MI lost to PBKS by seven wickets, despite putting up a solid 195/6. Although the 38-year-old has begun light training and returned to running, the franchise is taking a cautious approach to his comeback. Addressing the issue, head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the medical team will ultimately decide when Rohit is fit to play.

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“He started running yesterday, he batted as well… taking it day to day to see how he feels. He knows his body better than anybody else. It’s nothing serious, but at the same time, we don’t want to push and it’s early season still so the medical staff will take that call," Jayawardene told reporters.

The coach also emphasized that the team’s struggles cannot be pinned on a single player and said that, “I don’t think it’s just on Hardik, it’s on every one of us. When we’re not doing well, it’s not an individual, it’s pretty much on me, everyone who’s involved in the management to see how can we be better."

Jayawardene added that while MI hasn’t been outplayed entirely, their opponents have been more precise and confident. He pointed to Punjab Kings’ strong start, highlighted by Arshdeep Singh’s early breakthroughs in the Powerplay, as a key factor in MI’s defeat.

"I know we’re playing good cricket, we’re not taken out completely, but at the same time the other teams are much better, clinical, and obviously the confidence is high as well when they have that kind of start," he added.