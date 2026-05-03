/IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK move to sixth with dominant eight-wicket victory over MI

Chennai Super Kings comfortably chased down a 160-run target in just 18.1 overs on Saturday (May 2), sealing an impressive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in front of their home crowd. The win lifted CSK to eight points in IPL 2026, moving them up to sixth place in the standings. In contrast, Mumbai Indians slipped to the bottom of the table at 10th, with only four points from nine games.

This loss has dealt a major blow to MI’s playoff hopes. Even if they manage to win their remaining five matches, they would end up with 14 points, an outcome that may still not guarantee a spot in the top four.

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IPL 2026 points table after CSK vs MI

P Team M W L NR PTS NRR 1. Punjab Kings 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 1.420 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 4. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 0.510 5. Gujarat Titans 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 6. Chennai Super Kings 9 4 5 0 8 0.005 7. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9. Mumbai Indians 9 2 7 0 4 -0.803 10. Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Orange Cap standings

KL Rahul leads the run charts in IPL 2026 with 433 runs in nine matches for Delhi Capitals. Close behind is Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has scored 425 runs. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen sits third with 414 runs.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi occupies fourth place with 404 runs. Virat Kohli rounds out the top five, having scored 379 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Purple Cap standings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in nine matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings also has 17 wickets, including figures of 3/32 against Mumbai, but ranks second due to a slightly higher economy rate.

Jofra Archer holds third place with 15 wickets for Rajasthan Royals, while Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad also has 15 wickets. Kagiso Rabada follows in fifth with 14 wickets for Gujarat Titans, ahead of Prince Yadav (13) and Prasidh Krishna (12).