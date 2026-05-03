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IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK move to sixth with dominant eight-wicket victory over MI

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 03, 2026, 11:36 IST | Updated: May 03, 2026, 11:36 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK move to sixth with dominant eight-wicket victory over MI

Kartik Sharma Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Chennai Super Kings chased down 160 in 18.1 overs against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 2) to register their fourth win of IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings comfortably chased down a 160-run target in just 18.1 overs on Saturday (May 2), sealing an impressive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in front of their home crowd. The win lifted CSK to eight points in IPL 2026, moving them up to sixth place in the standings. In contrast, Mumbai Indians slipped to the bottom of the table at 10th, with only four points from nine games.

This loss has dealt a major blow to MI’s playoff hopes. Even if they manage to win their remaining five matches, they would end up with 14 points, an outcome that may still not guarantee a spot in the top four.

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IPL 2026 points table after CSK vs MI

PTeamMWLNRPTSNRR
1.Punjab Kings8611131.043
2.Royal Challengers Bengaluru9630121.420
3.Sunrisers Hyderabad9630120.832
4.Rajasthan Royals10640120.510
5.Gujarat Titans954010-0.192
6.Chennai Super Kings945080.005
7.Delhi Capitals94508-0.895
8.Kolkata Knight Riders82515-0.751
9.Mumbai Indians92704-0.803
10.Lucknow Super Giants82604-1.106

Orange Cap standings

KL Rahul leads the run charts in IPL 2026 with 433 runs in nine matches for Delhi Capitals. Close behind is Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has scored 425 runs. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen sits third with 414 runs.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi occupies fourth place with 404 runs. Virat Kohli rounds out the top five, having scored 379 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Purple Cap standings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in nine matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings also has 17 wickets, including figures of 3/32 against Mumbai, but ranks second due to a slightly higher economy rate.

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Jofra Archer holds third place with 15 wickets for Rajasthan Royals, while Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad also has 15 wickets. Kagiso Rabada follows in fifth with 14 wickets for Gujarat Titans, ahead of Prince Yadav (13) and Prasidh Krishna (12).

Looking ahead, Sunday (May 3) features two matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, followed by an evening clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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