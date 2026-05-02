/‘We Will Take Action’: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia warns teams against violating IPL norms

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has warned of action against IPL teams violating IPL norms this season. Following reports that the Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions, have breached norms twice, the Indian Cricket Board vows to take some action against those guilty. Initially, RR’s team manager, Romi Bhinder, was found guilty of using a mobile phone midway through the team’s league game; subsequently, the team captain, Riyan Parag, was found vaping inside the team’s dressing room during the run chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.

While the BCCI penalised Bhinder INR 1 lakh for breaking rules, they fined RR captain Parag 25 per cent of his match fees for smoking within the stadium’s premises.

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"We are exploring some other options about how to bring the teams which are violating the norms," Saikia said on the sidelines of India's squad announcement for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. "We will be taking some action. We are looking at the various terms and conditions and protocols of IPL [around] how the teams behave."



Saikia said it’s not about a player or a team, as the tournament’s decorum must be maintained, and to ensure that, those guilty must be fined.



"It is not just players or officials," Saikia said. "As a team, they have to maintain some decorum so that the image of the IPL is never adversely affected. To ensure that we have to take a call, and we will be taking some action."



Meanwhile, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara recently said that those issues were addressed with the BCCI and within the Royals group, vowing that ‘they always try to have a very positive team culture’ in the team.

