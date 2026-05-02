/IPL 2026 | 'Could not execute plans with ball': Coach Vikram Rathour after RR loss to DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Vikram Rathour pointed to poor execution with the ball, especially during the powerplay, as the main reason behind their team seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur on Friday. During the post-match press conference, Rathour felt the total of 226 was competitive on the surface and should have been defendable, but the bowlers’ inability to stick to their plans proved costly. He noted that RR conceded too many runs early on without taking wickets, which put them on the back foot and they failed to recover control later in the innings.

Despite the defeat, Rathour took positives from the batting effort, particularly the middle order’s response after early setbacks. He highlighted that while the openers have been consistent this season, this was the first time both fell cheaply, making it crucial for the rest of the batting unit to step up.

He praised the partnership between Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel for stabilising the innings, along with Donovan’s finishing effort, calling it an encouraging sign for the team.

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Rathour added that, "It gives a lot of confidence to the team that we are not dependent on just one or two players. So, whichever day whosever turn it is, or whoever is playing well, they can win the game for us or put up a good score. It was really positive. So again, now the work has to be done on how to defend the score."

Addressing skipper Parag's fitness, Rathour confirmed the batter was fine after suffering cramps.



"He's absolutely fine. He had a bit of a cramp, I think, but he's fine," the RR batting coach said.



On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Rathour said one early wicket should not be seen as a turning point.



"Not really. 226 runs were made, which is enough in my opinion. Otherwise, anyone getting out can be a turning point. Everyone can't make runs every time. And we shouldn't have those expectations from Vaibhav either, that he will make runs every time."



Rathour further said, "He is playing well. Whenever he is getting a start, Sooryavanshi is converting those starts. A good ball was bowled right at the start, so he could also get out."



Reacting to Delhi's speedster Kyle Jamieson's dismissal of Sooryavanshi, Rathour added it was more of a compliment to the 15-year-old sensation.



"No, it's nothing like that. Obviously, he (Jamieson) was excited, and that is a compliment, probably for Vaibhav, that people are feeling so happy after getting him out. So, that's a compliment for him," he added.



A blistering 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) laid the perfect foundation for a record 226-run chase, which was calmly finished by Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) with five balls to spare.



Earlier, Riyan Parag led from the front with a superb 90 off 50 balls, his first fifty-plus score of the season, while Donovan Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries to power RR to 225/6 after opting to bat.



Parag steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42) following early setbacks before Mitchell Starc (3/40) struck key blows, including the RR skipper's wicket, on his return.

This marks DC's highest run-chase in IPL history. The visitors sealed the match with 5 balls to spare.