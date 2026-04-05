/IPL 2026: David, Padikkal batting masterclass sees RCB thrash sorry CSK to maintain perfect start

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintained their perfect start to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs on Sunday (April 5). Playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB had Tim David (unbeaten 70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) to thank as the duo helped the hosts beat CSK in the all-South Indian affair. The win also saw RCB take top spot on net run rate, with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals also having a perfect run.