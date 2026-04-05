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IPL 2026: David, Padikkal batting masterclass sees RCB thrash sorry CSK to maintain perfect start

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 23:16 IST
IPL 2026: David, Padikkal batting masterclass sees RCB thrash sorry CSK to maintain perfect start

IPL 2026: David, Padikkal batting masterclass sees RCB thrash sorry CSK to maintain perfect start Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB had Tim David (unbeaten 70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) to thank as the duo helped the hosts beat CSK in the all-South Indian affair. 

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintained their perfect start to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs on Sunday (April 5). Playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB had Tim David (unbeaten 70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) to thank as the duo helped the hosts beat CSK in the all-South Indian affair. The win also saw RCB take top spot on net run rate, with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals also having a perfect run.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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